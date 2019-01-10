Authorities say work still barred at Bukit Kukus landslide spot

A general view of the construction site where the landslide occurred at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong October 25, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — The stop-work order on the Bukit Kukus paired road project is still in force, said the Department of Safety and Occupational Health (DOSH).

Its Penang director, Jaafar Leman, also said the order will not be lifted until the contractor submits written control measures to the department.

As for the department’s investigation into the deadly landslide, he said it was completed last October.

“We are in the final steps of finalising its investigation papers to identify any violations under the DOSH Act 1994 and Factories and Machinery Act 1967,” he said in a statement issued today.

The DOSH halted work at the project on October 24, after a landslide at the construction site killed nine workers on October 19.

He said the contractor, Yuta Maju Sdn Bhd, submitted an application in November to conduct remedial works to ensure slope safety at the construction site and separately to continue with the Caisson Pile works.

The contractor was only allowed to conduct soil-nailing and scheduled maintenance works, Jaafar explained.

The Bukit Kukus paired road project is to be an elevated highway connecting Relau to Paya Terubong.