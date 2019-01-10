‘Hangry dad’ pleads guilty to hurting own kids, faces 10-year jail sentence, whipping

Edy Noramin Ramli, 41 was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for scalding his daughter with hot water at the George Town Magistrates’ Court January 10, 2019.

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 10 — Eddy Noramin Ramli, dubbed the “hangry dad” by the media, today pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to his two young children at the Magistrates’ Court here.

The 41-year-old who works as a prepaid card salesman admitted in a firm voice to two counts of hurting his eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son when the charges were read out.

In the first charge, he was accused of voluntarily causing hurt to his daughter by splashing her with hot water and causing burns on her body.

He faced a second charge of committing the same offence on his son in the same incident.

Eddy Noramin committed both offences between 1am and 2am last December 28 at his home in Kampung Melayu here.

Charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, he faces a jail sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping upon conviction.

Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan fixed February 12 to deliver his sentence pending medical reports.

Eddy Noramin’s counsel, Edmund Anthony Hermon, applied for bail and requested for a low bail sum due to his low income.

He also told the court that Eddy Noramin is the sole breadwinner of the family with only a salary of RM500 while his wife is unemployed.

The couple has four children aged between five and 10 years old.

Rosnee allowed bail of RM15,000 for each charge in one surety with an additional condition that the accused be barred from being near the victims.

According to the facts of the case, the police received a report that an eight-year-old girl was splashed with hot water by her father at 3.30pm on December 28.

She was taken to the Penang Hospital for treatment that day.

It was later revealed that her 10-year-old brother also suffered burns on his thighs in the same incident.

The boy was placed in the state welfare department when his parents fled their homes after the girl was admitted to hospital.

A welfare worker noticed burn marks on the boy’s thighs and lodged a police report on January 2.

It is believed that Eddy Noramin had lost his temper when he arrived home late on December 28 to find his children had eaten his dinner.

He had allegedly woken them and scolded them before splashing hot water at them.

He and his wife fled their home after the girl was taken to the hospital by a neighbour and a police report was lodged.

They were arrested on January 6 to assist in investigations and his wife was released after that.