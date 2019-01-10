Govt to define insult to monarchy, PM says

Putrajaya will spell out what sort of actions or words can be construed as insults, Mahathir said. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the government will have to “spell out” the action and words that are considered insults to the Malay royal institution that are punishable by law amid controversy over remarks against the monarchy.

Malaysia does not have any lese majeste law, unlike in neighbouring Thailand.

“At the moment, our enforcement officers do not understand what is considered insult, so we need to spell out what sort of actions or words can be construed as insults.

“I have said before that Malaysia now practises freedom of speech.

“With this freedom of speech, if you say something is factual, you cannot be prosecuted,” he was quoted by The Star telling a news conference in Putrajaya earlier today.

MORE TO COME