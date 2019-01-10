Jeff Bezos’ upcoming divorce and other break-ups that broke the bank

Jeff Bezos announced yesterday that he and his wife MacKenzie were divorcing. — Picture by AFP

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Apart from gravely affecting one’s health and emotional wellbeing, a divorce can be a costly affair.

When Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced yesterday that he and his wife MacKenzie were divorcing after 25 years of marriage, what was on most people’s minds was how much the divorce settlement would be.

After all, he is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of a cool US$137 billion (RM561 billion).

While many experts believe that the divorce will be the most expensive ever, they might want to read his tweet again.





A CNBC report stated that Washington state, where the couple live, is a “community property state” which means any wealth made during their matrimonial bliss could be split equally between them.

The report added that because Amazon was established a year after they tied the knot, MacKenzie could argue that she has rights to half of Bezos'’ Amazon-based fortune.

If this is the case, she stands to receive as much as US$66 billion based on the company’s value today.

We shall just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, here’s a quick look at other high-profile, pricey divorces in history:

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and journalist Maria Torv

1998

The divorce settlement between Rupert Murdoch and ex-wife Maria Torv was rumoured to have cost him US$1.7 billion. — Picture by AFP

They went their separate ways after 31 years of marriage and three children together.

Their divorce settlement was never made public but rumour has it that she received a jaw-dropping US$1.7 billion.

Before receiving a $2.5 billion divorce settlement, "catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein spent $10 million of the couples' money on jewelry, employed 366 servents, and once ran up a $5000 monthly cellphone billhttps://t.co/dJYDhurwDM — tilbot (@tilbots) June 18, 2018

French-American businessman and art dealer Alec Wildenstein and wife Jocelyn

1999

Jocelyn was awarded US$2.5 billion in the divorce settlement and US$100 million each year for 13 years after, according to People magazine.

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone and former Croatian model Slavica Radic

2009

She got a divorce settlement of US$1.2 billion.

However, there is an unusual twist to the break-up as documents show that since their divorce he received £300 million from his ex-wife's trust fund.

Details of the settlement was revealed in a 256-page indictment, laid before a German court when he was on trial for bribery in Munich in 2014.

Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Abdul Taib was ordered by the Shariah High Court to pay his ex-wife Shahnaz Abdul Majid RM30 million as conciliatory award. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng Shahnaz Abdul Majid arrives at Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court in 2013. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Abdul Taib and Shahnaz Abdul Majid

2016

On the local front, the Shariah High Court, in 2016, had ordered Mahmud Abu Bekir to pay his ex-wife Shahnaz Abdul Majid RM30 million following their divorce as muta’ah or conciliatory award.

Abu Bekir, the son of former Sarawak Chief Minister and current Sarawak governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, was ordered by Judge Mohammed Abdul Karim Wahab to pay the sum in three installments every three months at RM10 million each.

Pauline Chai and her youngest daughter Angeline Francis. - Picture courtesy of Pauline Chai Laura Ashley tycoon Tan Sri Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai

2018

With a £440 million fortune, the divorce settlement between the two was equally extravagant.

Chai, 72, returned to divorce court in the UK in November last year, 18 months after a judge ruled she should be given a £64 million financial package.

Lawyers discussed to arrange for a lump sum payment of approximately £40 million which was part of the £64 million package.



However, court reporters were not allowed to reveal anything further about the hearing in media reports.