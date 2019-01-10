EC chief: Picture of Pakatan’s Cameron hopeful giving out cash is false insinuation

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pic) had questioned DAP over a picture circulating on the internet depicting the PH’s Cameron Highlands candidate M. Manogaran in the act of handing out wads of cash publicly. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun today showed he is keeping a very close eye on political activity in Cameron Highlands ahead of the January 26 vote.

Having spotted a picture circulating on the internet depicting the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition’s candidate M. Manogaran in the act of handing out wads of cash publicly, Azhar demanded an explanation from the latter’s party, DAP, over Twitter and received a reply soon after.

“The answer from the DAP representative explains the photo was from a 2017 Deepavali event where aid was given out.

“He has also issued an explanation on his own Facebook account,” Azhar tweeted this afternoon.

Saya telah bertanya hal gambar Manogaran kononya memberi wang kpd beberapa org yg ditular. Jawapan dari wakil DAP ialah gambar itu ialah gambar 2017 dimajlis pemberian bantuan sempena Depavali. Beliau juga membuat penjelasan di fb beliau. — Art Harun V 2.0 (@art_harun) January 10, 2019

