Tiger Beer welcomes the Year of the Pig in style

Tiger welcomed the Year of the Pig with a bang. — Picture courtesy of Heineken Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Tiger Beer ushered the Lunar New Year in style on Monday with a unique Chinese dinner.

The event, held at Copper Mansion, welcomed the Year of the Pig in unique fashion through its Old Shanghai theme with lanterns and motifs taking guests back to the 1920s.

Guests, comprising Heineken Malaysia Berhad’s management team and trade partners, also picked angpow containing a lucky draw ticket from the Tree of Wealth upon arrival.

They were then treated to a lion dance performance from five lions, each representing the brands of the Heineken Malaysia portfolio — Tiger, Heineken, Guinness, Anchor and Apple Fox.

Heineken Malaysia managing director Roland Bala then took the stage to awaken the dragon en route to a dragon dance performance.

Attendees then participated in the Yee Sang tossing ceremony to wish for prosperity, longevity and joy ahead of the Chinese New Year before being treated to a delightful dinner.

Attendees were treated to a dragon dance performance during the dinner. — Picture courtesy of Heineken Malaysia

Roland said it was important for Heineken Malaysia to celebrate a new year with its loyal consumers.

“The festive season is a time for us to usher in the new with a renewed spirit as we leave behind the old.

“This is the time of year where we celebrate with family and friends, hence, this year’s Chinese New Year campaign is packed with opportunities for consumers to win simply by enjoying the range of award-winning brews in our portfolio.”

To mark the start of the year, Heineken Malaysia is giving away angpows worth up to RM88,888.

Until mid-February, consumers who purchase any big bottle of Tiger Beer, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Heineken at participating coffee shops, food courts and Chinese restaurants can check underneath their bottle caps for three different characters — “福” (Fu), “禧” (Xi) and “猪” (Zhu) — representing the different prizes to be won.

The traditional prosperity toss was not forgotten of course. — Picture courtesy of Heineken Malaysia

The bottle cap marked “福” (Fu) allows consumers to redeem an angpow worth RM88,888 while the cap marked “禧” (Xi) can be exchanged to redeem an exclusive Tiger Beer Mahjong set.

Even if you miss out on them both, simply collect 15 caps marked “猪” (Zhu) to redeem an exclusive Prosperity Bowl set.

For more information on this campaign and its promotions, visit https://www.facebook.com/ TigerBeerMY.

* These promotions are only open to non-Muslims who are 21 years old and above.