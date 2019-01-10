Nokia 8.1 to go on sale in Malaysia Jan 18

The Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18″ PureView Display that comes with a notch and a Full HD+ resolution. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Nokia 8.1 which was introduced last month is finally coming to Malaysia. Unlike the flagship Nokia 8 from 2017, this is a mid-range smartphone that promises to offer a flagship experience.

In front, the device comes with a 6.18″ PureView Display that comes with a notch and a Full HD+ resolution. It supports HDR10 and has a brightness of 500 nits. The Nokia 8.1 also promises to offer excellent craftsmanship with the use of 6000-series aluminium for the frame that has a diecast centre.

Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Onboard it gets 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 400GB extra via a microSD card.

For taking pictures, Nokia uses a 12MP main camera with Zeiss optics and it’s also assisted by OIS and EIS. There’s also a secondary 13MP camera for depth of field effects. For selfies, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 20MP front-facing camera. The device comes with a single firing speaker but it has two mics for OZO surround capture.

Powering the Nokia 8.1 is a 3,500mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. According to Nokia, a full charge can last up to 2 days thanks to the adaptive battery feature on its operating system.

Out of the box, the Nokia 8.1 runs on the latest Android 9 Pie that offers a pure stock Android experience. Since this is an Android One device, it will get regular security updates for three years.

In Malaysia, the Nokia 8.1 is officially priced at RM1,699 and it will be on sale starting 18 January 2019 with a single Blue/Silver colour option. — SoyaCincau