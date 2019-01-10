VK Liew: ‘Green light’ still on for death penalty repeal

Liew said the government’s studies on the abolition of the death penalty involves 33 related legal provisions. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The federal government still intends to abolish the mandatory capital punishment through a new law expected to be tabled this year, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

When asked about the status of proposed repeal, the legal affairs minister told reporters it was “still in the process, still on the go, still at the green light stage”.

In a speech earlier today, Liew said the government’s studies on the abolition of the death penalty involves 33 related legal provisions.

“In this matter, the proposal to abolish the mandatory death penalty is being carried out through a comprehensive by taking into account the views of all stakeholders, as the issue is complex and sensitive, before the abolition of death penalty Bill is proposed to be brought and tabled in the Dewan Rakyat session this year,” he said to the staff of the Legal Affairs Division in the Prime Minister’s Department.

