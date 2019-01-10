Huawei Nova 4 is coming to Malaysia next week

Huawei Malaysia has sent out invites for the Nova 4 launch that’s happening on 16 January 2019. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Apart from the Honor View 20, Huawei is also bringing their new smartphone that comes with a hole on the display. This is their brand new Huawei Nova 4 and the Malaysian launch is taking place next week.

Huawei Malaysia has sent out invites for the Nova 4 launch that’s happening on 16 January 2019. There are no details on the Malaysian specs yet and in China, the device comes in two triple-camera options — one with a 48MP main camera and there’s another version that comes with 20MP main shooter.

The Nova 4 gets a secondary 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-camera and a third 2MP shooter for depth of field effects. The device also features a 6.4″ Full HD+ display and it runs on last year’s Kirin 970 processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Powering the device is a 3,750mAh battery and it charges via USB-C.

In China, the 48MP camera version is priced at 3,399CNY (about RM2,058), while the lower 20MP camera variant is going for 3,099 CNY (about RM1,876). We will learn more about the Malaysian offering at the upcoming launch next week. You can find out more about the device in our Nova 4 announcement post. — SoyaCincau