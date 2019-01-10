Fate of Sedition Act hinges on Home Ministry’s views, says minister

Liew said he will seek the Home Ministry’s views on the Sedition Act in an upcoming meeting. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — How the government treats the Sedition Act will depend on the Home Ministry’s position as enforcement comes under its purview, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’ Department said he will seek the Home Ministry’s views on the Sedition Act in an upcoming meeting.

“So they have a committee to look into this particular Act, I have been informed we will be having a meeting at the end of this month.

“I will get their view and suggestions on this particular Act - if they want to repeal and amend or how to go about it.

“Because you must understand, some of these laws are owned by the respective ministries, so I cannot just take over and say I want to do this, I want to do that,” he told reporters here.

“The ministry has to come up with a policy as to what they want to do. I think they already have that,” he said, adding that the matter would have to wait until the meeting.

