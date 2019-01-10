Kate Spade adds a new smartwatch to its collection

The Kate Spade ‘Scallop Smartwatch 2’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Kate Spade New York is upping its smartwatch game with a new touchscreen timepiece.

The fashion and lifestyle brand has unveiled the “Scallop Smartwatch 2”, a revisited version of its signature timepiece and the first watch launch under the label’s new creative director, Nicola Glass.

Featuring new elements such as heart-rate tracking, payment technology and GPS, the Scallop Smartwatch 2 has been designed with the signature Kate Spade scallop topring and detailing, and comes with a modern pink gold-tone bracelet. The brand’s spade is situated at the 12 o’clock index, and functions as a heart-rate touch point. The watch also comes with the “Choose Your Look” micro app that featured on the original, allowing wearers to transform the screen to match their outfit. It is powered by Wear OS by Google, and compatible with Android and iOS technology.

“We thoughtfully designed our scallop smartwatch 2 for the women of today, who want to stay connected to what matters most in a way that’s stylish and authentic to them,” said Glass in a statement. “This smartwatch is a sophisticated blend of style and function. An everyday luxury.”

Smartwatches continue to fascinate the fashion industry, with Diesel, Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs all unveiling connected timepieces last year.

The Scallop Smartwatch 2 will launch later this month. — AFP-Relaxnews