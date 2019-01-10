Minister: Can use other laws besides Sedition Act for slurs against royals

Liew said it is ultimately up to the attorney general to decide what law those who insult the royalty are charged under. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Sedition Act 1948 need not be used against three people arrested over online insults against the royalty as there are enough alternative laws, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said.

However, the legal affairs minister said it is ultimately up to the attorney general to decide what law they will be charged under.

“In fact, there are sufficient laws under the Penal Code to deal with them. We don’t necessarily have to revisit the Sedition Act to deal with them,” he told reporters here.

“This will be in the hands of the AG, because the AG is the one who will decide whether to prosecute them under which particular section, which particular law.

“The AG is the prosecutor so they will decide. I’m sure the AG will come out with the appropriate law to deal with these offenders,” he added.

Liew was asked if there were other Acts that could be used against the trio.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men and one woman over their social media remarks that were deemed insulting to Sultan Muhammad V after the Kelantan Ruler abdicated as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Sunday.

Police said the three in royal insults casesare being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

The trio arrested are Eric Liew Chee Ling, 46, who uses the Facebook account name Eric Liew; 27-year-old Azham Akhtar Abdullah who uses the @azhamakhtar Twitter handle; and Nur Alia Astaman, 26, who made postings through her @aliaastaman Twitter handle.

MORE TO COME