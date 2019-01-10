BN picks retired Orang Asli officer for Cameron Highlands

Mohamad Hasan confirmed that Ramli Mohd Nor will contest the seat as a BN direct candidate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Barisan Nasional (BN) announced former assistant police commissioner Ramli Mohd Nor as its candidate for the January 26 Cameron Highlands by-election.

In a press conference today, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed rumours that the retired senior police officer from the Orang Asli community will contest the seat as a BN direct candidate.

“The candidate is a former civil servant with a good track record. He was a former senior police officer an assistant commissioner of police who just retired and has very good qualifications. He has a master’s degree and is currently preparing a thesis for his PhD.

“He is a local, his father is from the area and many Tok Batin (Orang Asli village chiefs) are related to him. This is the candidate we feel can give us the advantage because at this moment in time it is important to have a candidate that can carry the party.

“He is Ramli Mohd Nor, retired ACP and his last position in the force was commercial crimes assistant director,” said Mohamad.

MORE TO COME