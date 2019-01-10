Nike Training releases first apparel collection for yoga

The Nike Yoga Collection from Nike Training. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Nike has unveiled its first ever collection of sportswear designed specifically for yoga, including a selection of men’s apparel.

The Nike Yoga Collection from Nike Training has been designed to offer both men and women a collection of comfortable but supportive clothing with the ease of movement needed as you flow through your yoga poses.

In the women’s collection, soft jersey fabric and a seamless design were conceived to feel good against the skin and reduce any rubbing and distraction, while design details such as a high neck on the tank provide extra coverage for inversions and forward folds.

For the guys, Nike’s first yoga-specific apparel for men includes a longer hem on the tee to prevent it from riding up during lengthening poses and a slim, straight opening on the shorts to keep them in place during inversions.

Coinciding with the release of the yoga apparel, Nike will also be launching a new collection of yoga workouts on the Nike Training Club app in January. The “Enhance Your Training with Yoga” workouts aim to help users accomplish specific goals such as improving strength, stability, endurance or flexibility to take their yoga practice to the next level.

The Nike Yoga Collection from Nike Training is available now on nike.com and in stores globally. — AFP-Relaxnews