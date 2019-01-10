Rita Ora is Giuseppe Zanotti’s latest star footwear designer

Rita Ora’s Instagram that features Giuseppe Zanotti. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Rita Ora is turning her hand to shoe design.

The British popstar has unveiled a brand new collaboration with the luxury footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti, dubbed “GZxRita Ora”.

The collection will span a range of flat and high-heeled styles, including slides, sandals, mules and peep-toe boots with a chunky Cuban Link chain feature on the heel, reports WWD.

“One of my favourite styles of jewellery is the Cuban Link, which also happens to be Giuseppe’s key statement, so it made sense to include it in our collaboration,” Ora told the publication. “It’s just a mirror of my own personal jewellery collection.”

“I love working with artists because they’re very efficient,” Zanotti told WWD of the partnership. “In both our lines of profession we need to research everything, everywhere and every day. She’s very multitasking, and I admire that.”

Clearly, Zanotti has a penchant for teaming up with big-name artists; back in 2016, he collaborated with the superstar Jennifer Lopez on a high-end shoe collection, and in September of last year he unveiled a joint collection with the fashion designer Christian Cowan. Ora, for her part, also has plenty of design experience, thanks to a longstanding partnership with the sportswear giant Adidas Originals.

The news is confirmation that the celebrity footwear collection remains as on trend as ever. In creating her own shoe series, Ora joins the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid.

GZxRitaOra is reportedly launching on January 24, and will be priced between US$795 (RM3,264) and US$2,495. — AFP-Relaxnews