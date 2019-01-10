Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S price slashed to as low as RM1,399

The Mi MIX 2S has a 5.99″ Full Screen display that stretches to the top edges of the device while the rear uses a curved ceramic back. — Pictures via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — With the arrival of the Mi MIX 3 slider phone in Malaysia, Xiaomi has announced a price slash for its current Mi MIX 2S in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year holidays.

Originally priced at RM1,999 for the base model, this stunning full-screen smartphone that runs on a top of the line Snapdragon 845 is now almost as affordable as a POCOPHONE F1.

The Mi MIX 2S with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is now going for RM1,399 while the 128GB storage version is going for RM1,699. That’s a massive price cut and it’s even lower than the Mi 8 which is now going for RM1,679 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

The Mi MIX 2S has a 5.99″ Full Screen display that stretches to the top edges of the device while the rear uses a curved ceramic back.

For taking photos, it features dual 12MP cameras that offer 4-axis OIS and 2X telephoto zoom. For selfies, it gets a 5MP front camera that’s placed on the bottom chin. There’s also AI powered beautification features including scene detection. On DxoMark Mobile, the Mi MIX 2S scored 97 points, which is on par with the iPhone X and Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

The Mi MIX 2S is juiced up by a 3,400mAh battery and it supports Quick Charge 3.0 charging via USB-C. The device also comes with Qi wireless charging support as well. Unfortunately, it lacks a headphone jack.

If you’re interested, you can buy the Mi MIX 2S online on Lazada or Shopee. The offer is also available at authorised Mi resellers nationwide. — SoyaCincau