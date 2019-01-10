Minister: Putrajaya studying new laws, stiffer penalties to ‘protect’ royals from insults

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The federal government will consider amending existing laws or introducing new ones to “protect” the country’s rulers from insults, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

The legal affairs minister said these changes could possibly involve heavier punishments against “irresponsible” persons who disparage the royals.

“We are looking into probably the punishment side, because at this moment, the punishment section for certain offences against the monarchy is a bit on the low side,” he told reporters here.

