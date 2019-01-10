Three albums from Ryan Adams in 2019?

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Pitchfork.com reports that the American musician could drop three new albums in 2019.
The artist shared a picture on Twitter, telling fans:
Remember that year when I released 3 records.— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 8, 2019
Let's do it again pic.twitter.com/NxsUqrBYxp
The same day, record label Capitol Records shared cover art for what appears to be one of the three albums in question, titled Big Colours.
.@THERYANADAMS | #BIGCOLORS | 2019 pic.twitter.com/HukPq1H4Yo— Capitol Records (@CapitolRecords) January 8, 2019
These three records would follow Ryan Adams’ most recent album, Prisoner, released in 2017. The young musician burst onto the scene in the 1990s as part of the band Whiskeytown before embarking on a solo career in the 2000s. — AFP-Relaxnews