Three albums from Ryan Adams in 2019?

Ryan Adams could follow 2017’s ‘Prisoner’ with three new albums in 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Pitchfork.com reports that the American musician could drop three new albums in 2019.

The artist shared a picture on Twitter, telling fans:

Remember that year when I released 3 records.



Let's do it again pic.twitter.com/NxsUqrBYxp — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) January 8, 2019

The same day, record label Capitol Records shared cover art for what appears to be one of the three albums in question, titled Big Colours.

These three records would follow Ryan Adams’ most recent album, Prisoner, released in 2017. The young musician burst onto the scene in the 1990s as part of the band Whiskeytown before embarking on a solo career in the 2000s. — AFP-Relaxnews