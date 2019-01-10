Casio celebrates 25 years of the Baby G with a new launch

The Casio G-Shock BGD525. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 10 — Casio G-Shock is honouring the 25th anniversary of its signature “Baby G” watch with a revamped version of the timepiece.

The new BGD525 references the original DW520 model’s Nineties-inspired style with a semi-transparent case and band, in addition to blue and pink design accents. The number “25” has been engraved on the watch back to mark the milestone, and the timepiece will come packaged in a special custom pink and purple case.

The updates are not solely aesthetic — the revisited version of the watch comes with new features such as water resistance to up to 200 metres, shock resistance, world time and a 40.0mm case.

The Baby-G was first introduced in 1994 and went on to become an instant teenage classic, thanks to its digital features and chunky yet feminine aesthetic.

The launch is the latest in a string of high-profile releases from Casio’s G-Shock, which unveiled a collaborative GA110FRG-7A model with American rapper A$AP Ferg last November and a 35th anniversary collection of all-red models back in February. The brand also joined forces with the designer Eric Haze on a limited-edition model that went on sale in October 2017.

The BGD525-7 will be available for purchase from February, priced at US$79 (RM324). — AFP-Relaxnews