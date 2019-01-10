Former Perak Corp CEO charged with taking RM455k bribe

Former Perak Corp Berhad group CEO Datuk Aminuddin Md Desa (centre) is flanked by MACC officers arriving at the Sessions Court in Ipoh January 10, 2019.

IPOH, Jan 10 — Datuk Aminuddin Md Desa, the former group chief executive of Perak Corp Berhad, today claimed trial to receiving RM455,660 from a contractor via the construction of a bungalow at Hulu Kinta here last year.

The 56-year-old was alleged to have committed the offence between Jan 17 and July 3 at Public Bank Berhad’s Jalan Sultan Idris Shah branch at 76, Jalan Sultan Idris Shah.

He was accused of receiving the bribe from one Chua Kim Weng, Uni-poh Construction Works Sdn Bhd director, with the knowledge that Chua's company had an interest in contract work at Bandar Meruraya 2 (Zone 9) which was linked to Aminuddin's official duties.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, punishable with a maximum jail sentence of two years, or a fine, or both.

Farah Yasmin Salleh, who prosecuted, proposed a bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

She also asked Aminuddin's passport be impounded pending the disposal of the case.

Sessions Court judge S. Indera Nehru set February 22 for case management and fixed bail at RM15,000 with one surety.

She also ordered Aminuddin to hand over his passport.

Aminuddin was represented by Najmi Dawami Abdul Hamid.

Earlier, Aminuddin arrived at court at about 8.45am accompanied by his family.

Clad in white long sleeve short and slack, Aminuddin had used his blue coloured coat to cover his handcuffed hands.

Aminuddin resigned as group CEO last year and was reported arrested after he was summoned to the Perak office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at 11.20am yesterday.