Four power-packed gaming PCs on show at CES 2019

The Asos ROG Mothership gaming laptop. — Picture courtesy of Asus

LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 — A host of new power-packed gaming PCs were unveiled at the 2019 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), running January 8-11 in Las Vegas.

Asus — ROG Mothership

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus made an impression with its ROG Mothership, the latest addition to its range of PCs specially designed for online gaming. This 17.3-inch laptop has specs including a 144Hz image refresh rate and a 3ms response time. In terms of components, its Intel Core i9-8950K processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card and 64GB RAM make it a powerful machine. The ROG Mothership is due out Q1 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced.

The Alienware m17 gaming laptop. — Picture courtesy of Dell

Dell — Alienware m17

Dell revealed the Alienware m17, a new 17-inch laptop PC that’s the slimmest and lightest machine of this size ever produced by the US brand. In its top-spec configuration, this PC will also get the latest-generation Intel Core i9K processors, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card. The Alienware m17 is due out soon with prices starting from US$1,649.99.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop. — Picture courtesy of Razer

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Gaming PC specialist Razer presented a new, more turbo-charged version of its 15-inch Blade laptop. This “Advanced” model features NVIDIA’s new-gen GeForce RTX graphics cards (2060, 2070 or 2080 Max-Q) matched with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and 16GB RAM. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced launches in the US at the end of January 2019, priced US$2,299-US$2,999, depending on the model.

The Samsung Odyssey gaming laptop. — Picture courtesy of Samsung

Samsung Odyssey

Samsung caused a stir at CES with its Odyssey gaming PC. This model shares similar hardware specs to its competitors, with a latest-generation Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card 16GB RAM. This 15.6-inch PC is due out in Asia and the US early in 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced. — AFP-Relaxnews