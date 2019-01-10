Audio-Technica reveals headphone trio with hefty battery life

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT. — Pictures courtesy of Audio-Technica

LAS VEGAS, Jan 10 — On the opening day of CES 2019 Tuesday, Audio-Technica unveiled three new wireless headsets with noise-cancelling and battery life specs to compete with industry leaders like Sony and Bose.

Audio-Technica this week revealed a trio of new products joining its wireless headphone lineup in a couple months: the ATH-ANC900BT, ATH-ANC500BT, and ATH-ANC100BT. Each comes with impressive battery life, noise-cancelling technology, and a price tag to make leading competitors shake in their boots, or should that be in their headsets?

ATH-ANC900BT

The star of the new releases is the ATH-ANC900BT over-ear ANC wireless headphones featuring the company’s own hybrid digital noise-cancelling tech. Multiple microphones within the headset can pick up a wider variety and frequency of environmental noises from a wider omnidirectional range, ensuring that the headphones effectively isolate your music from nearly all other sounds.

In the event that a user does want to hear their surroundings, however, the headphones feature a quick hear-through button that allows exterior sounds to come through which can just as easily be turned back off. Noise-cancellation can further be tailored and controlled with Audio-Technica’s complementary AT Connect smartphone application.

Thanks in part to its Bluetooth 5 support, these headphones offer up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge with noise-cancellation activated — that’s 15 hours more than the Bose counterpart, the QuietComfort 35 II and five more than the Sony WH-1000XM3 which set owners back US$350 and US$320 (about RM1,436 and RM1,313), respectively.

The ATH-ANC900BT have a starting price tag of US$300.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC500BT is a more wallet-friendly option.

ATH-ANC500BT

The second set of wireless over-ear headphones that Audio-Technica unveiled this week is the ATH-ANC500BT, a more wallet-friendly option. This noise-cancelling option offers Bluetooth 4.2 and the same battery life as the QC 35 II but with a price tag that’s US$250 less.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC100BT supports active noise cancellation without having to be plugged into a power source.

ATH-ANC100BT

Lastly, Audio-Technica is releasing a set of “wireless” ANC in-ear headphones, which is to say that the earpieces are connected via a cable, but the headphones support active noise cancellation without having to be plugged into a power source.

This pair only has 10 hours of battery life and supports no higher than Bluetooth 4.2 for the same price as the 500s.

All models will be available in spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews