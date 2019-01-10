Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins board DuPont lawsuit drama

Actress Anne Hathaway — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins have joined the cast of an as-yet untitled drama about the DuPont pollution scandal, alongside previously announced star Mark Ruffalo.

The actors will be directed in the film by helmer Todd Haynes, from a script penned by Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa which is based on Nathaniel Rich's New York Times article about a lawyer who took on chemical giant DuPont.

The plot will tell the true story of Robert Bilott (Ruffalo), the corporate defence attorney who challenged DuPont in an environmental suit, and exposed a decades-long history of chemical pollution.

Rounding out the cast on the feature are Bill Camp (Vice), Victor Garber (Argo), Mare Winningham (The Affair), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Bill Pullman (Independence Day) (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews