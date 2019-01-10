Report: Man who slew two kids was quarrelsome neighbour with drug record

The 49-year-old was known to be quarrelsome and is said to have had a history of drug arrests. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — A 49-year-old man in Yan, Kedah who killed his neighbour’s two children two nights ago had a history of fighting with other residents in their village prior to the attack, The Star reported today.

He also had a history of drug arrests, the daily cited Kedah criminal investigation chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid saying.

The Star reported the mother of the two slain children, Norha­shi­lawati Yusof, 37, saying her neighbour entered their house and first attacked her with a parang about 9.30pm last Tuesday after quarrelling with her husband earlier in the day.

“There were noises coming from outside. I was about to step out of my room to see what was happening when a man rushed in and tried to slash me with two parang. He missed.

“Then he went to the bed where my children were sleeping and started slashing them with the parang,” she was quoted saying.

The victims were Muhammad Hafis Idris, aged 14 months, who was slit in the throat while his four-year-old sister Nurul Hanim Idris was slashed all over her body.

The children's father was away at the time of the incident while another son, aged seven, was sleeping with his grandmother in an adjacent room.

Norhasilawati said her neighbour had fought with her husband in the past, but added that she was unsure if that was the reason for his attack that day.

“He is our neighbour and a friend of my husband.

“Once he came to my house armed with a parang and quarrelled with my husband, who didn’t lodge a police report.

“I don’t know if there was any misunderstanding between him and my husband that led to him killing two of my children,” she was quoted saying.

Another resident Omar Bakar, 53, told the daily that the man was known to be quarrelsome and was also involved in a physical fight with another villager some 30 minutes before the Tuesday night attack.

“The villager sustained a jaw injury and lodged a police report.

“Last year, he (the suspect) was also involved in a quarrel with other villagers. He used a parang to chase them but no report was lodged,” Omar was quoted saying.

The man was reported to have been apprehended by other neighbours after the attack and handed over to the police.