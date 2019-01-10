Directors Guild nominations spotlight 2019 Oscar race

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the UK premiere of ‘A Star is Born’ in London September 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — February 2019’s Directors Guild Award and, quite likely, the Oscar equivalent, will go to one of BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born or Vice, with The Favourite notable by its absence.

Come February 2, 2019, and Bradley Cooper could have won both the Directors Guild of America’s First-Time Feature award as well as the overall Feature Film accolade for his music-themed romantic drama A Star is Born.

Co-starring with Lady Gaga, Cooper also directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the latest iteration of a film that had been remade three times prior.

He made the DGA’s final five along with Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, 2014 winner Alfonso Cuarón for Roma, and Adam McKay for Vice.

Being a foreign-language film has not prevented Cuarón’s Spanish and Mixtec movie from featuring heavily in mainline Best Film categories throughout awards season to date, and the DGA’s selection only strengthens its momentum.

The Directors Guild award is considered the best available indicator of a directors’ imminent Oscar glory.

Nine of the last ten DGA Best Film winners have become recipient of the next available Best Director Oscar at the Academy Awards.

DGA involvement in predicting Best Picture Oscar winners is less certain with a 7/10 hit rate over the same period which, while fairly reliable as these things go, is bettered by the Producers Guild’s 8/10 score.

Both wobbled in 2016 and 2017, when Spotlight and Moonlight won Best Picture Oscars, while the DGA and PGA went for The Revenant and The Big Short one year and then La La Land the next.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite is a notable frontrunner this awards season but does not appear on the DGA’s list. A Best Picture Oscar for Lanthimos would indicate a further decoupling of Academy and Directors Guild results.

Nominated for the DGA’s First-Time Feature award, alongside Bradley Cooper, are Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade), Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), two-time DGA Documentary award winner Matthew Heineman (A Private War) and Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You). — AFP-Relaxnews