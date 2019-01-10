'The Nightingale' from 'Babadook' director eyes mid-2019 release

Director Jennifer Kent and actor Baykali Ganambarr at the premiere of the film 'The Nightingale' at the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido September 6, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The next film from Jennifer Kent, director of hit Australian horror The Babadook, has found a distributor and is expected to release in theatres in the summer.

IFC Films has acquired The Nightingale, Jennifer Kent's 19th-century thriller about a young convict on a mission to avenge her dead family.

That pursuit takes the Irish woman (played by Aisling Franciosi of The Fall and Game of Thrones) to Tasmania, which was then known as Van Diemen's Land, and into a pact with an Aboriginal tracker.

Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Charlie Shotwell (All the Money in the World), Ewen Leslie (Top of the Lake season 2), Matthew Sunderland (The Lost City of Z), Michael Sheasby and Harry Greenwood (Hacksaw Ridge), Sam Smith (Jirga) and newcomer Baykali Ganambarr also appear.

The Nightingale will be Kent's second feature film.

Low budget horror The Babadook became a critically acclaimed cult hit following its January 2014 worldwide debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

It scooped three wins from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards and four from Austin Fantastic Fest, the Australian Film Critics Association Awards, and the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

The Nightingale will likewise make its US premiere at Sundance, after Jennifer Kent was given the Special Jury Prize and Baykali Ganambarr won Best Young Actor or Actress at the Venice Film Festival in September 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews