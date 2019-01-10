'Russian Doll' trailer lays out comedy loop (VIDEO)

Video screenshot of Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia in 'Russian Doll.' — Netflix/YouTube LLC image

LOS ANGELES, Natasha Lyonne of Orange is the New Black stars as Nadia, a New York partygoer who can't seem to escape her own imminent death.

Stairs, cars, sidewalk cellar doors, and even elevators hurtling downwards — Nadia can't stop dying in February's Russian Doll.

“Life is short,” she says, but time is relative, and Nadia is struggling to work out why she's living the same evening over and over, a nightlife-themed Groundhog Day, as it were.

Eight-episode Russian Doll is landing on Netflix from February 1, co-created by Lyonne with Amy Poehler (Parks and Rec) and Leslye Headland (Sleeping with Other People); Lyonne and Headland share directing credits with Jamie Babbit of Silicon Valley, Girls, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The show's supporting cast includes Greta Lee (Wayward Pines, Inside Amy Schumer, Chance), Rebecca Henderson (Westworld season 2, Manhunt: Unabomber) and Jes Davis (The Punisher season 2.)

Lyonne was nominated for a Primetime Emmy following her performance as Nicky Nichols in Orange is the New Black, sharing two Screen Actors Guild wins with the rest of the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews