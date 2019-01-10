Valverde leaves door open to Barca signing a striker

Valverde confirmed the Spanish-Moroccan forward Munir El-Haddadi would likely be sold this month, leaving Barca short of cover up front. ― Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Jan 10 — Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde admitted yesterday the club could look to sign a new striker in January.

Valverde confirmed the Spanish-Moroccan forward Munir El-Haddadi would likely be sold this month, leaving Barca short of cover up front.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez already have 28 goals between them this season but both will need to be rested.

Neither are expected to face Levante in the Copa del Rey today and Valverde refused to rule out the possibility of bolstering his options.

“It’s something that we have to assess based on how we see it,” Valverde said at a press conference.

“We always say that in the transfer windows we have to be attentive to everything, we do not know what can happen and we will see what solutions we can find.”

Munir has only started only one game in La Liga this season and has rejected an offer to extend his contract, which expires in June.

Asked if Munir was no longer in his plans, Valverde said: “The club has made a decision in that sense, yes.

“He has made a decision, the club has made a decision, and what we want is a solution as soon as possible and if it can be in this window, even better.”

Barca will be without Samuel Umtiti, Thomas Vermaelen and Rafinha for the round of 16 first leg away to Levante today, with the trio all out injured.

Youngsters such as Carles Alena, Oriol Busquets, Juan Miranda and Riqui Puig could all come in. —AFP