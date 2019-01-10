Kehlani ready to drop new single 'Nights Like This' today

Kehlani looks set to share a new single on January 10, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 10 — The young musician took to Twitter to tease the upcoming release of a new single called Nights Like This.

Fans of Kehlani will be pleased to hear that almost two years after the release of her debut album, the artist is set to return with a new single. The Honey singer suggested, by means of several Twitter posts, that a new single, called Nights Like This, could be set to land today.

In the two posts, the artist appears to be dressed in some kind of lab gear, working on what appears to be a female android who is then seen up and running.

The video — from which the pictures are likely taken — could land today, from the look of the artist's tweets.

Kehlani's debut — and as yet only — studio album, SWEETSEXYSAVAGE, was released in 2017. The artist has since joined forces with Cardi B and Eminem on the singles Ring and Nowhere Fast. — AFP-Relaxnews