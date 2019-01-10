‘Fifa 19’: Real Madrid, France stuff Team of the Year

Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Paul Pogba (right) in a promotional image for video game ‘Fifa 19’. — Picture courtesy of EA Sports

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — Football sim Fifa 19 has rolled out its Team of the Year according to fans and experts, with Spanish club side Real Madrid and World Cup winners France providing four and three players respectively.

As a star player for both France and Real Madrid, central defender Raphaël Varane epitomizes the Fifa 19 Team of the Year.

Three club colleagues join him in the lineup: fellow defenders Sergio Ramos (Spain) and Marcelo (Brazil,) and midfielder Luka Modrić (Croatia.)

And another two Frenchmen are also given places in the 11-person side — Chelsea’s midfielder N’Golo Kanté and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappé.

Netherlands was the only other country represented by multiple players, through the presence of Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

A voting pool comprised of media, athletes, and EA Sports Fifa community members awarded the remaining Team of the Year places to Portugal’s ex-Real Madrid and new Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and Belgium’s Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Ballot box recipients were asked to select their ultimate team of players in a 4-3-3 formation from a shortlist of 55.

The Team of the Year is associated with Fifa 19 digital card game mode Fifa Ultimate Team, which has players purchasing and trading virtual cards, assembling them into teams with which to challenge each other.

For owners of the console and computer game, Fifa Ultimate Team is also accessible through a mobile web app.

The accompanying revenue forms a significant share of Electronic Arts’ income, valued at US$800 million (RM3.2 billion) in 2017, with the “Fifa” franchise as a whole considered the company’s biggest property.

Fifa 19 assessment of player ability was based on real-world performance in 2018, one reason for its departure from current Spanish league standings where Champions League title holders Real Madrid currently trail leaders Barcelona by ten points and four places.

Fans can choose a “12th man” for the team at totyfanvote.easports.com, where they may pick from a shortlist comprised of France’s Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) and Paul Pogba (Man Utd), Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Belgium’s Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Brazil’s Neymar Jr (PSG). — AFP-Relaxnews