Writers Guild nominates ‘Assassin’s Creed,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘God of War’

‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ introduced conversational decisions to the long-running action franchise. — Picture courtesy of Ubisoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 10 — The Writers Guild of America has whittled down 2018’s video game writing to a list of four nominees for its 2019 WGA Award in Videogame Writing.

The two-dozen people who together wrote ancient Greek adventure Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the five-person outfit that provided Marvel’s Spider-Man with its story are both in the mix for a Writers Guild Award.

The 2019 Writers Guild of America Awards take place on February 17 and guild members will be able to choose from action games Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War and choice and consequence narrative adventure Batman: The Enemy Within.

Like Spider-Man, God of War is a PlayStation 4 game, and likewise brings a new perspective to a well-known storyline.

It was the fifth core entry to a franchise that had also seen several spin-offs released over a 13-year period and had its typically stoic lead now struggling with his limitations as a parent.

Lastly, the Batman nomination — specifically, its March 2018 closing episode — was one of the final projects from narrative gaming specialist Telltale before it closed shop towards the end of the year. — AFP-Relaxnews