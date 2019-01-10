In reply to 'Say no to stupid' — Christine Figgener

JANUARY 10 — Dear Dr Neoh, I have read with great interest your article “Say no to stupid” in the Malay Mail, which in my opinion is a poorly researched and hostile article, meant to stir up a controversy where there should be none.

As the person mentioned in your article, I would like to get some facts straight. I am sure you as a scientist will appreciate my attempt to prevent you from further embarrassment, since you should have probably done a little more research before writing your piece.

(1) I was not the person that removed the straw, I was the person that filmed my colleague doing so, as mentioned in hundreds of interviews and other accessible articles.

(2) I never called for a ban on ONLY plastic straws, but rather made it very clear that, while plastic is a miracle product, we are using too much of it, and the easiest way to start reducing our plastic foot print is stop using single-use plastics. I wonder if you are trying to dispute the plastic crisis that we are facing?

(3) There never should be “Plastic films”in our oceans, as you stated in your article. (Bio) films are a thin, slimy layers of bacteria that adhere to a surface. Plastic won't biodegrade in the oceans so not even an anorganic "film" is to be expected. However, UV and wave action will break it down into smaller plastic particles until they reach micro and nano levels, which are virtually EVERYWHERE now.

(4) While I have stated in my Nature opinion piece that weight-wise (compared to the total amount of plastic in our oceans) straws only constitute a small percentage, they are still making (together with plastic bags) the top 10 items (of those that are still identifiable) found on the beach and in the water, and hence are likely one of the main contributors to aforementioned microplastics.

(5) Further, working with marine turtles, the most common items (besides plastic pieces) inside of turtles (ingested or otherwise) and often responsible for great suffering are plastic bags, plastic cutlery, balloons, and straws/stirrers.

(6) Your statement saying that fishing gear is number one plastic waste in the ocean is actually false. The article you are citing states clearly that this is true mainly for the Great Pacific Garbage Patch so making a statement for the entire ocean is at the least hyperbolic if not plain incorrect...https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-22939-w

I am actually disappointed to read such an opinion piece from a marine scientist!

You would have better done writing a differentiated encouragement of making a change to a more sustainable life-style, outlining what in your opinion would be more effective measures, than bashing other efforts to accomplish exactly that in the hostile tone you used.

