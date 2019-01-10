Doctor who mocked Agong has resigned, says employer

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V attends the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 5, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A doctor who insulted former Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has tendered his resignation with immediate effect, his employer has confirmed.

Mediviron Group of Clinics said in a statement that the doctor had also apologised for his remarks on his personal Facebook account.

“The group management is extremely disappointed with the remarks made, which could offend the feelings and sensitivities of netizens. It also does not reflect the opinion and values of the group’s staff and management,” read the statement shared on Facebook yesterday.

It added that it has always adhered to the principles of the Rukun Negara, and sought to inculcate those principles and values in its staff over the past 33 years of operations.

The resignation comes in the wake of former multinational IT firm Cisco Asean employee Eric Liew’s departure from the company over his offensive remarks on Sultan Muhammad V’s abdication as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last week.

At the same time a Tenaga Nasional Berhad employee, Nur Alia Astaman, has also been suspended with immediate effect after it was discovered that she insulted the monarchy on social media.

Both Liew and the TNB employee along with another person, Azham Akhtar Abdullah, have since been arrested by the police and are being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948.