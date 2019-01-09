Report: MACC arrests three Islamic religious dept officers for accepting RM600 bribe

The three officers had allegedly received RM600 from a member of the public to not take action against a khalwat case. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — Three Selangor District Islamic Religious Department (PAID) enforcement officers were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today after receiving a bribe of RM600 to not take action against a khalwat case.

Sinar Harian quoting a MACC source reported that the three enforcement officers aged between 32 and 37-years-old were arrested at Selangor MACC headquarters at 6pm today.

The source told Sinar Harian that the three officers had allegedly received RM600 from a member of the public to not take action against a khalwat case that took place in an unidentified location in Selangor.

The source said all three suspects will be taken to the Klang Magistrates’ Court tomorrow where a remand order will be obtained.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim confirmed the arrest to Sinar Harian.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a fine of five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, or a jail term of not more than 20 years.