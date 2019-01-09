New Porsche 911 lands in cabriolet version

Porsche has unveiled the latest version of its 911 Cabriolet. — Porsche pic

STUTTGART, Jan 9 — After unveiling its new, eighth generation 911 in fall 2018, Porsche has now lifted the lid on the cabriolet version, featuring a turbocharged 450-horsepower engine.

It's no surprise to see that this model has the same general look as the coupé, but with a soft-top hood featuring an integrated glass rear window. The hood can be deployed or retracted while driving at speeds of up to 50km/h, with a 12-second opening time.

Currently, the new 911 Cabriolet is proposed in Carrera S and Carrera 4S versions. Both have top speeds of over 300km/h and manage 0-100km/h in under four seconds (3.6 seconds for the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with the optional Sport Chrono Package).

Like the coupé, this Porsche 911 Cabriolet comes as standard with a collision warning and brake assist system, as well as a Wet Mode, which detects water on the road, preconditions the control systems accordingly and alerts the driver.

The first cabriolet version of the 911 debuted in 1982 following its presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show the previous year. — AFP-Relaxnews