Remand for Sibu babysitter accused of child abuse

It is understood that the woman, who had been operating a child care centre without a licence, had been looking after the child since August last year. — IStock.com pic via AFP

SIBU, Jan 9 — The Magistrate Court here has today issued a four-day remand order against a babysitter on suspicion of having abused a nine-month-old boy.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the 39-year-old woman was detained at a house in Taman Permai here yesterday.

The woman who had been operating the child care centre without a licence had been taking care of the child since August last year.

“We have confiscated the suspect’s mobile phone to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement.

According to Stanley, the complainant and his wife had sent their baby to the suspect’s house at 5.30am on Monday before leaving for work.

However, at midday, the suspect called to say that the baby was having difficulty breathing.

When the couple arrived at the suspect’s house and saw child listless, they rushed him to Sibu Hospital.

“A preliminary medical examination found the baby had a fractured skull and there was bleeding and swelling in the brain and both eyes,” Stanley said, adding that this was probably caused by blows to the head or due to shaking.

The victim who is the youngest of three siblings is reported to be in critical condition and is on life-support machine. — Bernama