Mat Sabu: My son’s arrest non-issue for Pakatan in Cameron Highlands by-election

LIPIS, Jan 9 — Amanah president Mohamad Sabu today said that the arrest of his son would not become a liability for Pakatan Harapan (PH) in their bid to win the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election on January 26.

In fact, Mohamad, who is also defence minister, was confident that there would be no problem for PH election machinery to win the hearts of the voters.

“No problem. Let the law take its course. I will not protect him from the law. I leave it all to the police.

“Like the son of any others, there will be no special treatment. We become ministers not because we want to protect our children,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet programme with almost 100 Armed Forces veterans at Felda Sungai Koyan 3 here today.

Also present was DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang.

It was reported that Mohamad’s 31-year-old son was detained over drugs in a police operation at an entertainment centre in Jalan Ampang at about 3am last Saturday, but has been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, City Police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the minister’s son would be charged if his urine sample was tested positive for ganja (cannabis).

At present, he said the police were awaiting the pathology report from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Pathology Department, which would take between one and three months to be completed.

“No double standard. No matter whose son it is, if the pathology report came out positive (of drugs), we will charge him in court,” he told a press conference after attending a High-Profile Policing Programme at the Chow Kit Market. — Bernama