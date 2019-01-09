12 State PKR Youth chiefs announced

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat Youth wing (AMK) today announced the appointment of 12 state Youth chiefs towards completing the party’s leadership line-up at all levels.

PKR Youth wing secretary, Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab in a statement today said the selection process for the state Youth heads was handled by PKR national Youth chief, Akmal Nasir.

“The appointments were made after he (Akmal Nasir) held discussions with the PKR Youth heads at the divisional level and obtaining advice from the respective State Leadership Council (MPN) chairmen,” he said.

However, Ahmad Syukri said, the Sabah and Sarawak Youth wing chiefs would be announced soon, after the discussion process.

The PKR state Youth wing chiefs appointed were Nor Azam Karap (Perlis), Mohammed Firdaus Johari (Kedah), Fahmi Zainol (Penang), Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri (Perak), Najwan Halimi (Selangor), Naim Brundage (Federal Territories), Ahmad Izzuddin Ismail (Negeri Sembilan), B. Prasanth Kumar (Melaka), R. Yuneswaran (Johor), Mohd Mustaqim Abdul Jalil (Pahang), Mohd Huzaifah Md Suhaimi (Terengganu) and Muhd Hafiz Muhd Kasasi (Kelantan). — Bernama