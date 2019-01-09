Jalan Putra Permai towards Serdang closed for MRT works

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The traffic along the left lane of Jalan Putra Permai towards Serdang after the MEX bridge up to Jalan Pinggiran 1/3, will be temporarily closed from Jan 15 to Jan 31.

MMC-Gamuda in a statement today said the closure from 11pm to 5am daily during the period was to allow works to be carried out in the construction of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line at Seri Kembangan.

“Along the closed 300-metre stretch, the right lane will still be available for road users heading from Serdang to Puchong,” the statement said.

It added that the closure of an emergency lane along Jalan Putra Permai will also be extended from Jan 15 to June 10 because of the construction work.

“The road’s 800-metre emergency lane from Serdang to Jalan Pinggiran 1/3 will be closed, and two extra lanes would be available to road users. Those using the road are are also advised to adhere to traffic signage instructions and the flag guards on duty,” said the statement. — Bernama