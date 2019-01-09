Perak PKR leadership line-up finalised

The full list of the Perak PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) for the 2018-2021 term has been released. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, Jan 9 — The line-up of the Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Central Leadership Council (MPP) for the 2018-2021 term was finalised at the state Keadilan Leadership Council (MPN) meeting held at a hotel, here, yesterday.

Perak Keadilan information chief, Raja Azam Shah Raja Omar Ikram said the meeting was chaired by state Keadilan chief, Farshah Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak in accordance with Clause 28 of the party’s constitution.

“The appointments were finalised in at atmosphere of harmony and meeting the aspirations of the ‘reformasi’ agenda that is inclusive and which celebrates diversity of age and experience as wished by PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, expressed at our last party congress” he said in a statement here today.

Raja Azam Shah said under Clause 27.5 of the PKR constitution regarding the four senior positions appointed to the MPN, whereby the appointment of the MPN deputy chairman and its vice-chairmen had to be brought up to and agreed upon by the party president.

Below is the full list of the Perak PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) for the 2018-2021 term:

Chairman: Farshah Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak

Deputy chairman: MA Tinagaran a/l Arumugam

Vice-chairman 1: Baldip Singh a/l Santokh Singh

Vice-chairman 2: Tan Kar Hing

Vice chairman 3: Mohamad Anuar Zakaria

Secretary: Mohd Azlan Helmi Helmi

Treasurer: Muzaffar Shah [email protected]

Deputy treasurer: Md Yunus Yusuf

Information chief: Raja Azam Shah Raja Omar Ikram

Organising secretary: Ejazi Yahaya

Deputy organising secretary: Mohamad Maharani Md Tasi

Election director: Abul Jais Ashfaq Ahmed

Deputy election director: Mohamad Zubir Nor

Strategic director: Azroul Shahrin Amir Hussin

Communications director: Jamahari Abu Bakar

Deputy communications director: Sandrea Ng Shy Ching

Legal Bureau head: Khairul Anuar Musa

Economic Bureau head: Saiful Kharidan Mohd Ariffin

Pakatan Harapan Liaison Bureau head: Noor Sham Abu Samah

Religious Understanding and Empowerment Bureau head: Abdul Hamid @ A. Hamid Ali

Youth head: Muhamad Hairul Amir Sabri

Wanita head: Chua Yee Ling — Bernama