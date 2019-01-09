Syed Saddiq to bring mum as ‘date’ to Maher Zain concert

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman takes a selfie with Maher Zain in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, is feeling proud he can finally take his mum to watch a Maher Zain concert.

“I wanted to take my mum when he first came to Malaysia a few years ago as a birthday present, but I wasn’t able to do so then because they were troubling times for me,” he told reporters today when attending a press conference for the Maher Zain Malaysia Tour 2019.

“Knowing that brother Maher will be performing not just in one, but four different locations (in March), means that I can finally fulfil a dream to bring my mum to watch him perform ‘live’,” he added.

The Muar Member of Parliament described the Swedish-Lebanese artist as a humanitarian whose songs have inspired many Muslims to be compassionate and loving.

“I hope this message will be sent out across Malaysia through the tour. I also hope to see Muslims and non-Muslims attending the concert,” he added.

For the first time ever, the R&B singer will be performing in four different locations in Malaysia: Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur (March 9), Pasir Gudang Stadium, Johor (March 15), SPICE Arena, Penang (March 16) and in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah (March 17).

The tour is being presented by CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd, and organised by New Catalysts Resources and MyEvents International, with Bernama and Sinar Harian as the official media partners.

Tickets priced between RM78 and RM1,000 are available at www.tixmalaysia.com. — Bernama