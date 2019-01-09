Johor to maintain water tariffs despite proposed nationwide increase

A water mater is pictured in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — Johor International Investment and Utility Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse today said that the federal government’s proposal to increase water tariffs gradually throughout the country will not involve Johor as the state raised its tariffs in 2015.

He said the efforts by the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources to raise the water rate was more to standardise the tariffs in the country.

“Water tariffs in Johor have been raised in 2015 and our rates are also seen as not too low compared to other states.

“So, the state government does not see a need to increase the tariffs at this point,” said Phuah in a statement.

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar yesterday said that water tariff rates may be increased in stages this year, in line with the government’s efforts to restructure the water supply services industry in the country.

He said the increase in the natural resource was necessary to protect consumers’ access to good quality water and ensure the industry’s services.