Halsey enlists Juice WRLD for new version of ‘Without Me’

Halsey is soon set to release a seven-inch single of ‘Without Me’, featuring the original version of the A-side and the Illenium Remix, released last November, on the B-side. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Halsey has dropped a remix of her hit song Without Me featuring US rapper Juice WRLD.

The remix arrives as Halsey’s original track reaches the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, a first for the US singer.

In the new version, Juice WRLD adds an extra verse that builds on the song’s lyrics about a difficult break-up.

Halsey is soon set to release a seven-inch single of Without Me, featuring the original version of the A-side and the Illenium Remix, released last November, on the B-side. That record is available to pre-order now; those who do will get digital versions of both tracks plus the new remix featuring Juice WRLD. — AFP-Relaxnews