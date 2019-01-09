Student pulls knife on RTD officer after flunking driving test for third time

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee said the drama unfolded yesterday morning in Nilai, when the suspect became upset at the reasons he was failed. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Police detained a college student who threatened a Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel, after the student failed his driving test for the third time.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee said the drama unfolded yesterday morning in Nilai, when the suspect became upset at the reasons he was failed.

“The student failed the driving test as he violated of several traffic rules such as running a red light.

“The Road Transport Department officer told him to pull over before a traffic light junction in Batang Benar, which angered the suspect who then pulled out a 30cm knife from his bag and pointed it towards the officer’s abdomen,” he said.

Shaken by the sudden turn of events, the officer exited the vehicle and immediately called the police. The suspect was detained and taken in for questioning to Mantin police station.

The case is being investigated under the Penal Code’s Section 506, for criminal intimidation where if found guilty the suspect faces seven-year imprisonment term, a fine, or both.