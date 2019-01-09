Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Future drops new track ‘Jumpin on a Jet’ (VIDEO)

Published 18 minutes ago on 09 January 2019

‘The WIZRD’ drops January 18. — Picture courtesy of Epic Records via AFP-Relaxnews
‘The WIZRD’ drops January 18. — Picture courtesy of Epic Records via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Future has shared a brand-new track called Jumpin on a Jet and revealed that his next album will be called The WZRD.

A week after revealing that he has an album set to drop on January 18, the rapper has now revealed its title and shared the new track Jumpin on a Jet, along with a video directed by Colin Tilley.

On Friday, a feature-length documentary about the Atlanta rapper, also called The WZRD, is slated to premiere on Apple Music.

The album, which follows a week later, includes the previously released track Crushed Up. Future took to Instagram to reveal the LP’s cover art.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#THEWIZRD 1.18 🔮

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

The LP will be Future’s first solo album since 2017, when he released a self-titled LP and HNDRXX a week apart. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz