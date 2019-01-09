Future drops new track ‘Jumpin on a Jet’ (VIDEO)

‘The WIZRD’ drops January 18. — Picture courtesy of Epic Records via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Future has shared a brand-new track called Jumpin on a Jet and revealed that his next album will be called The WZRD.

A week after revealing that he has an album set to drop on January 18, the rapper has now revealed its title and shared the new track Jumpin on a Jet, along with a video directed by Colin Tilley.

On Friday, a feature-length documentary about the Atlanta rapper, also called The WZRD, is slated to premiere on Apple Music.

The album, which follows a week later, includes the previously released track Crushed Up. Future took to Instagram to reveal the LP’s cover art.

The LP will be Future’s first solo album since 2017, when he released a self-titled LP and HNDRXX a week apart. — AFP-Relaxnews