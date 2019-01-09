Prince William named London Air Ambulance anniversary campaign patron

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrives at the Royal London Hospital on board the London air ambulance, in London January 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 9 — Britain's Prince William, a former pilot, was named patron of London's Air Ambulance's 30th anniversary campaign today as it seeks to raise awareness and funds for its emergency response work in the capital.

William, also known as the Duke of Cambridge, previously worked as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance, a role he gave up in 2017 to focus on his royal duties full-time.

"Through his support, we aim to raise awareness of the life-saving work carried out by us and by air ambulances across the UK," London's Air Ambulance Charity Chief Executive Jonathan Jenkins said in a statement.

The charity, which relies on fundraising and public donations for funding, is made up of doctors, pilots, parademics and others working as first responders across London.

In 2017, its advanced trauma doctors and paramedics treated nearly 1,800 patients, it said on its website, mostly from road accidents, stabbings, shootings, falls and incidents on the rail network.

William, second-in-line to the British throne, is due to visit London's Air Ambulance today, where he will meet pilots, paramedics and other staff. — Reuters