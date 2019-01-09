Lana Del Rey shares new single (VIDEO)

Lana Del Rey offered the latest glimpse of her upcoming LP with the single. — File pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Lana Del Rey has offered the latest glimpse at her upcoming LP with the single “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have — but I have it.”

The languid, piano-accompanied track finds the singer referring to herself as a “24/7 Sylvia Plath” amidst its melancholy lyrics.

Del Rey revealed the track was on the way last week, when she also shared a snippet of it via social media. It is the latest offering from her upcoming album, Norman F**king Rockwell, following the previously released tracks Mariners Apartment Complex and Venice B*tch.

Norman F**king Rockwell has yet to get a release date. — AFP-Relaxnews