3,334 smoking-ban warning notices issued to Perak eateries since Jan 1

A no-smoking sign is seen at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Jan 9 — Perak Health Department has issued 3,334 warning notices to owners of food premises in the state for failing to comply with the smoking ban, which came into effect on January 1.

State Health, Consumer Affairs, National Integration and Human Resources Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the warning notices were issued following inspection against 5,462 food premises throughout the state.

He said a total of 432 warning were also issued to individuals who defied the smoking ban at the prohibited area during the same period.

Thus far, only warning notices were issued and no punitive action would be taken during the six-month educational enforcement period as decided by the Ministry of Health, he said.

“However, I urge all parties, both the smokers and food premises operators, to comply with the regulations set,” he told a press conference at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, here today.

Meanwhile, Sivanesan also explained the confusion among some smokers over the three-metre rule as stated in the regulation.

“Although the trader places tables outside the premises that may be quite a distance from other tables, it is still considered as no-smoking area as the three-metre distance starts from the last table provided to the customers,” he said.

In addition, he said, a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term of up to two years could be imposed on any smoker for failing to comply with the instructions.

He added for food operators, they would be fined of up to RM3,000 or six months’ jail if they failed to comply with the same instructions.

“The punitive action will only be enforced after the government’s six-month educational enforcement period,” he said. — Bernama