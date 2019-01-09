MACC to deploy officers during Cameron Highlands by-election campaign

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said today action would be taken against any offender under the Election Offences Act 1954. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is to station its officers and personnel in ‘hot areas’ to combat vote-buying during the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election, according to the Election Commission (EC).

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said today action would be taken against any offender under the Election Offences Act 1954.

He said he had discussions with MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun and the police top management at Bukit Aman today to address issues associated with corruption and violation of election campaign regulations.

“They will work closely (with the EC) to ensure that no one violates the rules, regulations and ethics of election campaigning,” he said in a statement.

The EC has set nomination for January 12, early voting for January 22 and polling for January 26 in the by-election, called after the Election Court annulled the victory of Datuk C. Sivarraajh of BN-MIC in the 14th general election last May. — Bernama