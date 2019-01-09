Sabah to enforce smoking ban on Feb 1

A no-smoking sign is seen at an eatery in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 — The Sabah state government has decided it will go along with the nationwide smoking ban at all eateries that came into effect on January 1.

State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Stephen Wong said the policy will be enforced from February 1 across the state.

“We want all agencies to be prepared so that no problems will come up when we start,” he said during a press conference here today.

The decision comes after the state Cabinet meeting today.

Wong said that the Sabah government did not receive an official notice of the policy from the federal government, which resulted in the issue not being brought up for discussion in the state Cabinet and the ensuing confusion.

“But we have decided to go along with the policy completely as gazetted.

“The first six months will be a grace period for education and awareness, until July 1, when it will be fully enforced,” he said.

Sabah has put on hold the nationwide smoking ban at all eateries pending a decision by the state Cabinet, confusing many eatery operators who had been preparing for the new policy.

To add to the confusion, the Sabah Health Department had been making the rounds to announce that the smoking ban was on, until January 7, when they issued a circular to postpone declaring eateries as smoke-free zones until further notice.

Both Sabah and Sarawak have put on hold the smoking ban in order to look into the respective states’ local government ordinances on the matter.

In the ban enforced in Peninsula, anyone found guilty of smoking in prohibited areas can be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed up to two years under Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

Premises or vehicle owners and operators who fail to display the smoking ban signage can be fined up to RM3,000 or jailed up to six months under Regulation 12 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004.

However, the federal government has announced a six-month grace period.